Fukrey 3 Advance Bookings Open: Fans Eagerly Await Release

In anticipation of the upcoming blockbuster, Fukrey 3, fans can finally secure their seats as advance bookings open today. With just four days left until the film’s release, excitement among the audience is reaching fever pitch.

Makers of the film made the announcement on social media, sending fans into a frenzy. They wrote “Yeh parivarik film ki advance bookings ab ho gayi hai shuru! Book your tickets now.

(Link in bio) #4daystoFukrey3”

The highly anticipated third installment in the Fukrey series promises to be a rollercoaster ride of comedy, adventure, and drama, leaving no room for disappointment. As the countdown begins, movie buffs are rushing to book their tickets, ensuring they don’t miss out on the adventure that Fukrey 3 is set to deliver. Don’t be left behind – secure your seats now and get ready for an unforgettable cinematic experience!

Excel Entertainment, which was co-founded by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar have time and again served the audience with several blockbuster films such as ZNMD, Dil Chahta Hai, and many more.