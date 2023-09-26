Movies | Releases

Fukrey 3 leaked! Excel Entertainment amusingly teased the viewers to raise awareness about piracy

The third installment of the movie "Fukrey" has been leaked online. Excel Entertainment, the production company, took a humorous approach to raise awareness about the issue of piracy.

26 Sep,2023 12:31:45
The upcoming film Fukrey 3, produced by Excel Entertainment, is one of the most highly anticipated movies of the year, with its release date set for September 28, 2023. However, there has been a recent setback as the film has been leaked online and is currently trending on Twitter. Despite this, the promotions for the film are in full swing, and the advance booking numbers are impressive.

The leak of the comedy entertainer on Torrent, Telegram and other piracy sites has left fans of the franchise saddened. However, it has also caused a stir on social media with the ongoing trend #Fukrey3Leaked. Adding another twist to the case, actor Ali Fazal, who was part of previous franchises, shared the film’s YouTube link on his social media platform along with a caption.

“FUKREY 3 LEAKED! #Fukrey3Leaked”

The recent leak of a movie on social media was not an accident, but a deliberate and clever tool used by the makers to draw attention to the grave threat of piracy in the entertainment industry. The role reversal of the actors in the film adds a layer of confusion for the audience, making it even more intriguing. This unique approach also takes a subtle dig at those who encourage and indulge in piracy. Fukrey 3 is an enjoyable comedy that is best experienced on the big screen. By orchestrating this unexpected release, the makers have ingeniously crafted a move that is bound to bring joy to everyone. It not only captures attention but also serves as a powerful promotion to combat piracy and protect the hard work and creativity of the film industry.

Excel Entertainment, which was co-founded by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, has time and again served the audience with several blockbuster films such as ZNMD, Dil Chahta Hai, and many more.

