Fukrey3 Enters Super Hit Club with a Whopping 55.17 Crores in Just Six Days!

The year 2023 is turning out to be the best year for Indian cinema. While the big-budget films are roaring high at the box office, the small and medium-budget films are no less than them. In recent months, we have seen many small films getting massive love from audiences and bringing them to the theaters in large numbers. A recent example of this was witnessed with Excel Entertainment’s Fukrey 3. The third installment of the comedy entertainer, starring Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Richa Chadha, Manjot Singh and Pankaj Tripathi with two big, successful films in the line-up, has proudly carried the legacy of the franchise forward and has entered the superhit club safely.

Since day 1, the film has started working exceptionally well on the ticket window and opened with fantastic love and praise from the audiences, which didn’t go down in the further days. Continuing the journey at the box office, the film moves from strength to strength each day and shows growth in mass and class centers. In just six days of release, the film has grossed 55.17 crores at the box office and isn’t in the mood to slow down. The audiences love for the characters Bholi Punjaban, Choocha, Honey, the brand value of ‘Fukrey’ and nationwide popularity come together in making the film by excel entertainment attain SuperHit status, and going by the trend, the film is poised to achieve good numbers and will easily enter the prestigious 100cr Club!

The massive success of Fukrey 3 is a glowing feather in Bollywood and is a testimony to the saying that if audiences decide, nothing can stop a film from becoming a superhit.

Excel Entertainment, which was co-founded by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, has time and again served the audience with several blockbuster films such as ZNMD, Dil Chahta Hai, and many more.