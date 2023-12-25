Excel Entertainment’s Fukrey 3: The only nonstar biggest franchise that is a blockbuster today!

2023 has seen some of the biggest films coming out this year, but in the crowd of several films, the one that stood out is Excel Entertainment’s Fukrey 3. The film, which is also the third installment in the Fukrey franchise, has taken the nation by storm with its extraordinary box office performance and is among those films that have received countless love from audiences. When the first installment of the film, was released in cinemas in 2013, the film surpassed all expectations and became the most loved film in Indian cinema.

The journey of the film continued with the second installment, ‘Fukrey Returns’ (2017), which received lots of love and praise from the fans and the audiences and was the first film in the franchise to earn 100 crores. After a break of almost six years, the third and biggest film, ‘Fukrey 3’ was released this year. The film wrote history at the box office with its phenomenal success and scripted a new chapter of success. The film arrived as a small film today become a big franchise that is ruling the hearts of the audience. Remarkably, Fukrey is the biggest nonstar franchise that has made its cast Pulkit Samrat, Manjot Singh, Varun Sharma, Ali Fazal, Priya Anand, Vishakha Singh, Pankaj Tripathi and Richa Chadda the biggest sensation today.

Every aspect of Fukrey 3 played a key role in the mega-success of the film. The audiences are highly familiar with the characters of Bholi Punjaban, Chhoocha, Honey, Pandit Ji, and Lali. The characters have become household names, and that too around every corner of the nation. Each and every character has generated their own fan base among the audiences who love to watch the characters on-screen.

Above all the factors, the one component that brought the film to reality is Excel Entertainment. The commitment of the production house and their hold on superior content are evident in Fukrey 3, as the film delivered nonstop entertainment to the audiences.

The film changed the dynamics of its success in 2023 and has collected 128 crores at the Indian Box Office. There is no denying the fact that the audience loved the film, which made it one of the biggest hit of the year.