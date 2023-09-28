The Vaccine War Review: Nana Patekar carries a riveting narrative of India’s ‘scientific’ triumph

Name: The Vaccine War

Helmed By: Vivek Agnihotri

Ensemble Cast: Nana Patekar, Anupam Kher, Raima Sen and Pallavi Joshi

Rating: 4/5

In a cinematic landscape crowded with superheroes and high-octane action, “The Vaccine War” emerges as a refreshing departure, delivering a riveting narrative grounded in real-life heroism and scientific triumph. Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri’s directorial venture takes us on a captivating journey through India’s battle against the pandemic, where scientists don the cape and laboratory battles replace explosive showdowns.

What sets “The Vaccine War” apart is its unyielding commitment to authenticity. The filmmakers went the extra mile, diving into the labs of the National Institute of Virology, where the very foundation of Covaxin was laid out meticulously. There’s no Hollywood-esque glamour here; instead, we’re treated to a raw, unembellished portrayal of the scientific process. This refreshing approach deserves applause in an era of flashy CGI.

Based on Prof. Balram Bhargava’s book “Going Viral,” the film pivots the spotlight from the naysayers to the relentless scientists, unsung heroes, and frontline workers who never paused in their quest to create India’s indigenous COVID-19 vaccine. It’s an ode to their unshakable belief that India could stand tall on its own, free from foreign dependencies.

The heart of the story beats with the women scientists who dared to dream big, and their journey is nothing short of inspiring. “The Vaccine War” peels back the curtain on their unwavering dedication, painting them as the true heroes of this narrative. It’s a revelation, shedding light on the hidden efforts that drove the creation of Covaxin. The film unfolds in 12 riveting chapters, capturing the rollercoaster ride from the lockdown’s bleak days to the triumphant moment of India’s first indigenous vaccine.

Nana Patekar’s comeback is the real catch!

In a cast brimming with talent, Nana Patekar steals the show with his comeback performance as Balram Bhargava. His portrayal of a no-nonsense scientist is a masterclass in itself. Patekar delves deep into the character’s persona, brilliantly conveying the tough, old-school boss who seldom pats his team on the back. It’s a performance that resonates with anyone who has experienced a relentless taskmaster at work.

However, “The Vaccine War” isn’t without its controversies. The film doesn’t shy away from criticizing the media, especially through the character of Rohini Singh Dhulia, portrayed by Raima Sen, a science journalist. While the critique may seem a bit heavy-handed to some, it underscores the crucial role of responsible journalism, particularly during crises.

The Verdict

“The Vaccine War” isn’t your run-of-the-mill blockbuster; it’s a potent hail of human tenacity, scientific excellence, and the spirit of innovation. It’s an exploration of the untold stories behind Covaxin’s creation. Nana Patekar’s exceptional portrayal, the film’s unwavering commitment to realism, and its spotlight on unsung heroes make it an absolute must-see.

So, dear moviegoers, if you’re in search of a film that doesn’t rely on explosions but instead ignites the sparks of hope and resilience, “The Vaccine War” is your cinematic prescription. It’s a compelling and unique journey that will leave you with a renewed sense of awe for the power of human determination and the miracles that science can achieve.

Don’t miss this gem!