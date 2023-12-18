‘A’ Setback For Salaar

Prabhas’s eagerly awaited release Salaar has suffered an unexpected setback. It has been given an ‘Adults’ certificate by the Central Board Of Film Certification, thereby cutting off a major chunk of Prabhas’ fans: the kids.

According to multiple in-the-know sources the film’s violence prompted the CBFC to certify Salaar as suitable for adults.

Significantly, Raj Kumar Hirani’s Dunki which will confront Salaar at the boxoffice later this week has been granted a ‘UA’ certificate by the censor board. This means Shah Rukh automatically gets a bigger audience-spectrum than Prabhas.

The British Board Of Film Certification has also granted Salaar an ‘18’ censor-rating commenting, “Fight scenes feature sustained and sometimes brutal violence with significant bloodshed.”

Salaar can take comfort in the blockbuster status of Sandeep Vanga Reddy’s Animal which despite prolonged emotional and physical violence and an ‘A’ certificate , has won over the audiences the worldover.

Interestingly Salaar is Prabhas’ first ‘A’ rated film. The certification has added to the Telugu superstar’s worries . Would it be the hit it is expected to be?

Salaar tells the story of a peace-loving hero who comes out of his shell to help a friend eliminate undesirable elements. On the plot level this doesn’t sound too promising. The execution of the plot is where Salaar should score.