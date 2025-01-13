Aadar Jain & Alekha Advani get married in Goa; Karisma Kapoor & others share glimpse

Actor Aadar Jain, a member of the Kapoor family, recently married Alekha Advani in a Christian wedding ceremony held in Goa. The intimate event was attended by close family and friends.

Karisma Kapoor shared glimpses from the celebration on her Instagram stories. One of her posts included an image of fruits with the caption, “Celebrating Alekha and Aadar.” Another showed a jacket with the text, “Vows and Vibes.”

Alekha wore a white dress paired with a veil and choker, while Aadar opted for a gray pantsuit and white shirt. Videos from the ceremony showed the couple sharing their first kiss and embracing after exchanging vows.

For the uninitiated, the couple celebrated Alekha’s birthday in Thailand before their wedding. In November 2024, they had a roka ceremony attended by Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Karisma Kapoor, and Neetu Kapoor. The event received much attention on social media.

Alekha Advani was once a close friend of Aadar’s ex-girlfriend, Tara Sutaria. Aadar and Tara were in a relationship for three years before their breakup in 2023.

The wedding marks a new chapter for the couple, who have garnered attention for their relationship within the industry.