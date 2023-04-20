ADVERTISEMENT
Aaradhya Bachchan moves Delhi High Court against YouTube tabloid for fake health-related news

Author: Subhojit Ghosh
20 Apr,2023 12:02:53
Aaradhya Bachchan is one of the most famous ‘starkids’ in the country. Well, if you are the daughter of Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and granddaughter of legendary Amitabh Bachchan, you are bound to be extremely famous, right? That has always been the case with Aaradhya Bachchan. Whether she likes it or not, the attention of media and paparazzi has always been on her since a very young and tender age. Quite often, she gets spotted with her dear mother Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and well, we always love the visuals, don’t we?

So, what’s the latest update about Aaradhya? Well, if the latest media reports in India Today are to be believed, Aaradhya Bachchan has moved Delhi High Court against a YouTube portal for reporting fake news about her health. The hearing of the same will reportedly take place on April 20, 2023. She has reportedly sought an injunction against such reporting by the media about her as she is a minor. The hearing will take place at Delhi High Court.

Once, during the promotions of Bob Biswas, Abhishek Bachchan was quoted by the platform saying,

While It’s completely unacceptable and something that I will not tolerate. I’m a public figure that’s fine, my daughter is out of bounds. If you have anything to say, come and say it to my face.”

