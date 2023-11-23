Abhishek Bachchan On His One-Character Project

“I am in a film with only one character in it. That’s me .It is called SSS7, that is Single Slipper Size 7. I believe the only actor before me to attempt this was Sunil Dutt Saab in Yaadein. But this is a completely different world,” reveals Abhishek.

The film is a remake of the 2019 Tamil hit Oththa Seruppu Size 7

He met the writer-director R Parthiban by chance. “I met him on the location for Mani Ratnam’s Ponnyin Selvan where my wife Aishwarya was shooting. We started talking about the film. I suggested we do a remake with me playing the single character. In the original Parthiban himself played the lead. This time in Hindi he is writing and directing.”

Abhishek is so confident about the film he decided to produce it. “It is something completely unexpected. I’ve surprised myself.Now I hope the audience is surprised.”

Abhishek Bachchan, born on February 5th, 1976, is a popular Indian actor and film producer who has carved a niche for himself in Hindi films. He is a member of the Bachchan family and is the son of famous actors Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan.