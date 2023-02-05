This year Abhishek Bachchan broke a long-held rule for his birthday: he took time off from work for a brief holiday in the Maldives with wife Aishwarya and daughter Aaradhya.

Normally Abhishek likes a working birthday.

“There is no better way to bring in my birthday than to be shooting. I normally make sure I’m shooting on my birthday. But this year there’s been a change in the protocol. All three of us are here in the Maldives. We spent most of the day in the water,” says Abhishek.

Of course Aaradhya made sure her father cut a cake. “After a certain age one does these things because of their children.”

Any birthday wishes this year. “To see my family healthy and happy. Workwise I’m happy. I am doing the films I want.”

2022’s Dasvi brought Abhishek immense acclaim and awards. “It felt good. To be recognized at any age, especially for a film that conveyed such a strong message on literacy.”