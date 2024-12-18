Abhishek Tripathi Calls Out Akshay Kumar’s Work Ethic, Read

In a conversation on The Red Mike, filmmaker Abhishek Tripathi shared sharp criticisms of Bollywood’s declining standards, singling out actor Akshay Kumar’s work ethic and the industry’s focus on propaganda films. The discussion, moderated by journalist Sanket Upadhyay, also featured Denzil O’Connell.

Tripathi alleged that Akshay Kumar does not prepare adequately for his roles. “He doesn’t memorize his dialogues. We have to stand with the lines written on paper for him to read. This reflects in his eyes and affects his performance,” said Tripathi.

He also took aim at the increasing trend of politically motivated storytelling in Bollywood, criticising Akshay Kumar; “Expecting propaganda films to draw audiences is naive. If you’re making politicians watch your films and assuming their followers will follow suit, it’s something only an illiterate person would think,” he stated.

Tripathi lamented the overall decline in Bollywood’s ability to engage its audience, claiming that the industry has stopped delivering exceptional content.

The discussion shed light on key issues plaguing Bollywood, including the lack of preparation by major actors and the over-reliance on politically driven narratives. The conversation comes at a time when Bollywood is facing stiff competition from regional cinema and global OTT platforms. Films driven by shallow narratives and excessive star reliance have struggled at the box office, signaling the need for introspection within the industry.

The Red Mike, a platform committed to centrist journalism, has positioned itself as a voice for untold stories and ground reports. This discussion is part of its effort to bring pressing cultural issues to light, encouraging introspection and dialogue about the future of Indian cinema.