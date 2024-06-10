Actress Noor Malabika Das, who was Kajol’s co-star in ‘The Trial’ found dead in her apartment

Actor Noor Malabika Das, who had been a part of several web shows and was last seen in the Disney+ Hostar’s The Trial that starred Kajol – was recently found dead in her apartment in Mumbai.

Reports suggest that the police are suspecting that Das committed suicide. Das earlier worked as an air hostess for Qatar Airways before becoming an actor. She hailed from Assam and lived in Mumbai.

The report also suggested that Das’ body was recovered from her flat on Thursday after her neighbors noticed a foul smell, following which they informed the cops. A source was also mentioned saying that the police then broke into the house and found the 37-year-old body in a decomposed state. The officials then collected the samples, which included medicines and cell phones from the house. An autopsy on the body has already been conducted.

The actress’ elderly parents had only recently visited her in Mumbai and returned to Assam. Since travelling to Mumbai seemed like a difficult task to accomplish for them, her friend and actor, Aloknath Pathak cremated her body with the assistance of an NGO.

All Indian Cine Workers Association has called on Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis to conduct a thorough probe into the alleged suicide.

It is imperative for the government to probe the underlying causes behind these recurring tragedies in the Indian film industry, it said.