Adipurush Box Office: Prabhas starrer crashes further in box office, earns only 3.50 crores on Wednesday

Prabhas and Kriti Sanon starrer Adipurush is currently in the news and limelight everywhere. While some fans have actually loved the movie to a great extent, some have really trolled the movie due to certain cinematic reasons. While Kriti Sanon as the lead actress of the film has received quite a lot of love and adulation for her role of Sita in the movie, the narrative in itself has been subject to a lot of trolling. Well, all this negative word of mouth has certainly led to the movie crashing at the box office big time.

Know more about Adipurush movie and it’s box office update:

On Friday, the movie earned 35 crores and on Saturday and Sunday, aka the first weekend, it earned 33 and 34 crores respectively. Monday saw the beginning of the big crash as it earned just 8 crores whereas Tuesday and Wednesday followed with only 5 and 3.50 crores respectively. The total collection as of today stands at 118.50 crores. Given the fact that the movie crashed big time after negative word of mouth, it only perhaps adda to Bollywood’s woes as once again, another movie failed to do justice to the expectations associated with it.

