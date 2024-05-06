Akshay Kumar Applauds Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Series’ Heeramandi’ Says, ‘Such a Grand…’

On May 1st, creative filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali released his highly anticipated series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar on OTT platforms, which attracted a massive global audience. The show has emerged as the latest sensation in the entertainment industry. Recently, Akshay Kumar shared his thoughts about the series on Instagram. You can check out his post below.

Akshay Kumar’s Praises to “Heeramandi” Series-

An actor posted a picture of a poster on his Instagram story. The poster showcases actresses, including Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjeev Sheikh, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sharon Segal, and Richa Chadha, dressed in ethnic outfits and male actors. Recently, Bollywood star Akshay Kumar praised the Sanjay Leela Bhansali series and shared his thoughts on “Heeramandi,” calling it a grand spectacle. The actor captioned the post with “Watching #Heeramandi, such a grand spectacle! Great going.” He also tagged Sonakshi Sinha and Bhansali Productions.

About Heeramandi Series-

“Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar” is a Hindi-language period drama TV series directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The show revolves around the lives of tawaifs who lived in the red-light district of Heera Mandi in Lahore during the Indian independence movement against the British Raj.

