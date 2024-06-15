Akshay Kumar Calls ‘Sarfira’ the “Opportunity of a Lifetime”; Netizens Rave About his First Look Poster

The first look poster of Akshay Kumar’s upcoming film ‘Sarfira’ has taken the internet by storm. Released by the actor on his social media platforms, the poster has sparked an avalanche of comments and reactions from excited fans.

From praising Akshay’s striking new look to expressing their anticipation for the film’s release; netizens have flooded digital platforms with their enthusiastic responses. The poster, which reads “Dream So Big, They Call You Crazy,” seems to be a hit with fans, who are eager to see what this inspiring drama has in store.

Fans are particularly impressed with Akshay’s look in the poster, describing it as “rugged” and “killer.” The actor’s intense appearance, coupled with the intriguing tagline, has generated immense buzz. Comments have been pouring in, with many fans highlighting their love for the visual elements and the music teased in the background. Everything from the actor’s new avatar to the background score and the overall aesthetic of the poster is being lauded as exciting and promising. Akshay Kumar’s portrayal of a man daring to dream big is already being hailed as one of his most compelling roles to date.

While the first look has left Akshay’s fans excited and eagerly awaiting the release of the film, Akshay Kumar’s co-star from OMG and Hera Pheri, Paresh Rawal, took to X to share his thoughts on the same, stating, “The finest film of Akshay Kumar.”

In his social media post, Akshay announced that ‘Sarfira’ is set to release on July 12, 2024, with the trailer slated to drop next week. He shared his excitement, stating, “The story of a man who dared to dream big! And for me, this is a story, a character, a film, an opportunity of a lifetime!” Directed by the National award-winning director Sudha Kongara, ‘Sarfira’ promises to be a gripping drama set against the backdrop of start-ups and aviation. With a powerful narrative designed to inspire the common man to chase their dreams, the film features a stellar cast including Paresh Rawal, Radhikka Madan, and Seema Biswas. Following his acclaimed performances in films like ‘Baby’, ‘Airlift’, and ‘Special 26’, Akshay Kumar’s fans are anticipating another must-watch from the versatile actor.

Written by Sudha and Shalini Ushadevi, with dialogues by Pooja Tolani, and a G.V. Prakash Kumar musical, Sarfira is produced by Aruna Bhatia (Cape of Good Films), South superstars Suriya and Jyotika (2D Entertainment) and Vikram Malhotra (Abundantia Entertainment). Mark your calendars for July 12th as ‘Sarfira’ takes you on an exhilarating journey of ambition, determination, and the relentless pursuit of dreams.