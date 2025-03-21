Akshay Kumar confirms ‘Kesari 2’ celebrating 6 years of ‘Kesari’

Akshay Kumar recently marked six years of Kesari by sharing a video on social media, reflecting on the film’s legacy. The 2019 war drama told the story of 21 Sikh warriors who faced overwhelming odds against thousands of Afghan invaders. Despite being outnumbered, they fought with unwavering determination. The film was a commercial success, and its song Teri Mitti remains a favorite among audiences.

While commemorating the milestone, Kumar also confirmed that Kesari 2 is in the works. The video hinted at a fresh battle, a new story, but the same spirit that defined the first film. Unlike its predecessor, Kesari 2 will not be a continuation of the 1897 Battle of Saragarhi but will explore a different chapter of history.

Reports suggest that the sequel has been in development for some time, and it will feature R. Madhavan and Ananya Panday alongside Akshay Kumar. The casting indicates a shift in narrative and character dynamics, though further details about the plot remain undisclosed.

The original Kesari resonated with audiences for its gripping storyline and patriotic themes. The announcement of a second installment has generated curiosity, especially with the addition of Madhavan and Panday. Fans are eager to see how the new story unfolds and what historical events will be explored this time.

With production expected to begin soon, Kesari 2 is shaping up to be another ambitious project. More updates on the film are anticipated in the coming months as the team gears up for this new cinematic journey.