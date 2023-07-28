ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | News

Akshay Kumar starrer OMG 2 gets postponed after CBFC demanded 20 cuts [Reports]

The unexpected turn of events has not settled well with the movie's makers. They are contemplating moving the release date from its initial schedule on August 11. The aim behind this decision is to challenge the suggested alterations and have enough time for proper promotions.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
28 Jul,2023 12:00:08
Akshay Kumar starrer OMG 2 gets postponed after CBFC demanded 20 cuts [Reports] 838329

There’s a buzz of uncertainty around the release of the upcoming film “OMG 2,” starring our very favourite Akshay Kumar. The movie, which aims to address the topic of sex education, is facing potential delays due to a censorship issue. According to recent reports, the Censor Board has demanded as many as 20 cuts and various changes to the film. Furthermore, “OMG 2″ has been given an ‘Adults Only’ certification, disappointing the filmmakers.

The unexpected events have not settled well with the movie’s makers. They are contemplating moving the release date from its initial schedule on August 11. The aim behind this decision is to challenge the suggested alterations and have enough time for proper promotions.

As mentioned in an article by News18, “The makers are of the opinion of shifting the release date from August 11 as they want to fight against the changes suggested by the committee and also line up proper promotions of the film.” Another insider revealed that the producers were uncomfortable with the suggested cuts, fearing they might dilute the film’s core message. Additionally, they believe that the subject of sex education should be accessible to audiences of all ages and not restricted to only adults.

As fans eagerly wait for updates, the fate of “OMG 2” remains uncertain, pending resolution of the ongoing censorship dispute.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Har Har Mahadev Song Out: Watch Akshay Kumar's Lively Tandav 837899
Har Har Mahadev Song Out: Watch Akshay Kumar’s Lively Tandav
“I don’t understand why people compare,” Sunny Deol on Gadar 2 box office clash with OMG 2 837102
“I don’t understand why people compare,” Sunny Deol on Gadar 2 box office clash with OMG 2
Watch: OMG 2's Oonchi Oonchi Waadi Is A Soulful Treat 834848
Watch: OMG 2’s Oonchi Oonchi Waadi Is A Soulful Treat
Paresh Rawal refused OMG 2 due to monetary issues, say reports 833684
Paresh Rawal refused OMG 2 due to monetary issues, say reports
OMG 2 Teaser: Akshay Kumar-Pankaj Tripathi starrer is all power-packed 832695
OMG 2 Teaser: Akshay Kumar-Pankaj Tripathi starrer is all power-packed
OMG 2: Akshay Kumar drops first-look poster of Yami Gautam as ‘lawyer’ 831805
OMG 2: Akshay Kumar drops first-look poster of Yami Gautam as ‘lawyer’
Latest Stories
CBFC To Re-view Oppenheimer? 838339
CBFC To Re-view Oppenheimer?
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhir lands into big trouble 838326
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhir lands into big trouble
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Rishi races against time to stop Lakshmi's wedding 838333
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Rishi races against time to stop Lakshmi’s wedding
Meet spoiler: Raunak gets arrested 838331
Meet spoiler: Raunak gets arrested
Ram Kamal to direct Rukmini Maitra in magnum opus Draupadi 838321
Ram Kamal to direct Rukmini Maitra in magnum opus Draupadi
Anupamaa Spoiler: Kavya shares her secret with Anupamaa 838315
Anupamaa Spoiler: Kavya shares her secret with Anupamaa
Read Latest News