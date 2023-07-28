Akshay Kumar starrer OMG 2 gets postponed after CBFC demanded 20 cuts [Reports]

There’s a buzz of uncertainty around the release of the upcoming film “OMG 2,” starring our very favourite Akshay Kumar. The movie, which aims to address the topic of sex education, is facing potential delays due to a censorship issue. According to recent reports, the Censor Board has demanded as many as 20 cuts and various changes to the film. Furthermore, “OMG 2″ has been given an ‘Adults Only’ certification, disappointing the filmmakers.

The unexpected events have not settled well with the movie’s makers. They are contemplating moving the release date from its initial schedule on August 11. The aim behind this decision is to challenge the suggested alterations and have enough time for proper promotions.

As mentioned in an article by News18, “The makers are of the opinion of shifting the release date from August 11 as they want to fight against the changes suggested by the committee and also line up proper promotions of the film.” Another insider revealed that the producers were uncomfortable with the suggested cuts, fearing they might dilute the film’s core message. Additionally, they believe that the subject of sex education should be accessible to audiences of all ages and not restricted to only adults.

As fans eagerly wait for updates, the fate of “OMG 2” remains uncertain, pending resolution of the ongoing censorship dispute.

