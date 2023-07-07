Akshay Kumar Starrer Remake Of Soorarai Pottru Gets A New Release Date; Check Out

Akshay Kumar will feature in the Hindi remake of South cinema’s hit film Soorarai Pottru starring Suriya with Sudha Kongara. The film has been in the headlines for quite a few days now. The actor is handling the film. In contrast, the filmmakers have announced the new release date for the blockbuster remake. Read more to know.

Akshay Kumar Remake Film Release Date

As per the latest reports, the Hindi remake of Soorarai Pottru will arrive on the big screen on 16th February 2024. This big announcement was made on Friday, 7th July 2023. The remake of the film will be set in a North Indian backdrop. And it will be directed by director Sudha Kongara Prasad of Soorarai Pottru in the Hindi version.

The original movie casts Suriya, Aparna Balamurali, Paresh Rawal, Mohan Babu, and many others. The fiction film is inspired by the book Simply Fly, written on the life of Air Deccan founder Capt. G. R. Gopinath. It is a beautiful, emotional, and triggering story of Nedumaaran Rajangam, aka Maara, portrayed by Suriya. He is a common man who achieves success with the help of family, friends, and dedication.

On the other hand, Akshay Kumar will be next seen in the film Oh My God 2. It will release on 11th August.

What’s your reaction to this? Share your views. Follow IWMBuzz.com.