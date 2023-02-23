A big and important update is coming in for all fans and admirers of Akshay Kumar ladies and gentlemen.

Akshay Kumar aka Khiladi Kumar is one of the most popular and admired actors in the country. Right from the very beginning of the 90s decade till now, Akshay has managed to impress and motivate one and all with his brilliance and entertainment in movies and well, truly love it and for real. Over the years, not just action ladies and gentlemen, Akshay Kumar has managed to impress everyone with his work in comedy and other genres and that’s the kind of versatility we seek in our stars, right? Whenever there’s a big update involving the actor, we love it.

So, what’s the latest buzz that we currently hear involving Khiladi Kumar ladies and gentlemen? Well, as per the latest media reports in India Today, Akshay Kumar has already applied for a change of passport. He was quoted by The Indian Express saying in an interview,

“India is everything to me… Whatever I have earned, whatever I have gained is from here. And I’m fortunate that I get a chance to give back. You feel bad when people say things without knowing anything…”

