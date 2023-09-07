Akshay Kumar's New Film Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue Trolled For This Reason; Check Here

The posters of Akshay Kumar’s upcoming film Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue have caught the attention of the masses for the wrong reason. The film was earlier titled Mission Raniganj: The Great Indian Rescue, and now the word Indian in the title has been rephrased to Bharat. This has brought in a huge debate resulting in the film being trolled. As we know, the change has been brought in with India being changed to Bharat. It began with President Droupadi Murmu’s dinner invite to G20 delegates that read “President of Bharat” instead of India. There has been a mixed response pouring in from the masses and citizens over this change in the country name.

X (earlier called Twitter) users posted screenshots of the previous posters that were posted by Akshay Kumar (now been deleted), which had the word India instead of Bharat. A section of the Internet questioned the existence of Akshay Kumar’s previous tweet pertaining to the film, in which the term India was used instead of Bharat. “Ye tweet kahan gaya (Where did this tweet go)?” a user asked.

Another X user asked the actor, “Aapki agli movie ka name BHARAT to nahin Akki bhai (Is the name of your next film Bharat)?”

Another user resorted to humour and shared a still from Mr Kumar’s Bhagam Bhag, which is also a popular meme template. “Bharat,” the user simply wrote adding the meme.

