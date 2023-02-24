Javed Akhtar is one of the most popular and respected personalities in the Indian entertainment industry. The man is a famous lyricist and well, his lyrics have been a part of some of the most iconic and famous movies in the industry. As far as recent activity is concerned ladies and gentlemen, Javed Akhtar has been receiving all the limelight and attention after his viral speech at Faiz Mela in Pakistan. For the unversed, it was Pakistani actor Ali Zafar who had hosted Javed Akhtar for the same. Javed Akhtar spoke about how the convicts of 26/11 are still roaming freely in Pakistan. Well, this certainly hasn’t gone down well with Ali Zafar who himself hosted Javed for the same. As per reports in The Hindustan Times, he was quoted as saying on his Instagram story,

“Guys, I love you all and truly value your praise and criticism equally. But I always request one thing – verify facts before reaching any conclusion or judgement. I was not present at the Faiz Mela nor aware of what was said until the next day when I saw it on social media.”

“I am a proud Pakistani and naturally no Pakistani would appreciate any statement against its country or people specially at an event meant to bring hearts closer than further. We all know how much Pakistan has suffered and continue to suffer at the hands of terrorism and such insensitive and uncalled for remarks can deeply hurt the sentiments of so many people.”

