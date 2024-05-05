Ananya Panday & Aditya Roy Kapur Part Ways After 2 Years Of Relationship, Say Reports

The loving rumored couple Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur reportedly parted ways after two years of dating. Relationship rumors started last year after the couple was seen vacationing together in Spain. They were also often seen together in Mumbai.

As per the reports by Times Of India, Ananya is ‘trying to move on’ while Aditya is handling the situation with maturity. A mutual friend of the actors revealed, “They broke up almost a month ago. They were going quite strong, and the break-up came as a shock to all of us. They are cordial with each other. Ananya is trying to move on, of course, there’s hurt. She is spending time with her new furry friend. Aditya is also trying to deal with the situation maturely.”

In contrast, Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur’s break-up rumors started in March when the actress shared a cryptic post on her Instagram story. The story reads, “If it is truly meant for you, it will come back to you, it will leave only for the sake of teaching you the lessons you could only learn on your own. If it is truly meant for you, it will return even if you’ve pushed it away, even if you’re in denial, even if you assume something so beautiful could never be truly yours – because if it’s truly meant for you, it is never not a piece of you. It is never not intricately tied into the depths of your soul.”

Interestingly, the couple’s professional lives also intertwined. They have shared the screen in numerous ads and collaborations and even walked the ramp together for renowned designer Manish Malhotra.