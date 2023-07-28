ADVERTISEMENT
Anshula Kapoor recalls memories with her late mother Mona Shourie, shares unseen childhood pics

Anshula Kapoor recently took to social media to share a touching and emotional post. She posted an old photograph from her childhood days, a precious moment featuring herself, her actor-brother Arjun, and their late mother, Mona Shourie

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
28 Jul,2023 22:14:25
Anshula Kapoor recalls memories with her late mother Mona Shourie, shares unseen childhood pics 838692

Anshula Kapoor, the sister of Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor, recently took to social media to share a touching and emotional post. She posted an old photograph from her childhood days, a precious moment featuring herself, her actor-brother Arjun, and their late mother, Mona Shourie. The picture captures a heartwarming scene, with young Anshula flashing a beaming smile, while Arjun is seen laughing in response to something. In the background, Mona wears a gentle smile as she reads what seems to be a magazine.

In the accompanying heartfelt caption, Anshula poured out her feelings, expressing her struggle to remember her beloved mother, who passed away in 2012. She acknowledged that despite the passage of time, the pain of losing a loved one never truly fades away. Anshula wrote, “You’re never too old to miss your mom. I tried accessing a memory of mom tonight, and the memory escapes me. This is one of my biggest fears, yet it comes true countless times a year… when I can’t relive a memory, when I lose her smell or her voice.”

Anshula’s words struck a chord with many who have experienced a similar loss, as she candidly shared the challenges of preserving cherished memories. Despite the difficulty, she remains hopeful that the memories will find their way back to her heart, just as they have in the past. Her emotional plea continued, “Here’s hoping it will come back to me this time too. But every time I can’t remember, it feels like I’ve lost you all over again, Ma. Can there be a cap on how many times in a lifetime you experience the gravity of the same loss again? Miss you, Ma. Please come back to me in my memories.”

Anshula’s poignant post resonated deeply with her followers, touching upon the universal theme of the enduring bond between a mother and her children. Many offered their support and understanding, acknowledging the pain of losing someone dear and the desire to hold on to the precious moments shared with them. Her heartfelt tribute serves as a poignant reminder of the profound impact a loved one’s memories can have, keeping them alive in the hearts of those left behind.

Anshula Kapoor recalls memories with her late mother Mona Shourie, shares unseen childhood pics 838682

Anshula Kapoor recalls memories with her late mother Mona Shourie, shares unseen childhood pics 838683

Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

