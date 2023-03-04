Anushka Sharma and her cricketer husband Virat Kohli were recently seen praying at the Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga shrine in Ujjain. A video of the puja ceremony, where the priests guide the couple through the ritual, has gone viral on the internet.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli At the Temple in Ujjain –

Anushka and Virat also took part in the ‘Bhasma Aarti’ ceremony. Bhasma aarti (ash offering) is a well-known ritual here, and it is conducted between 4 and 5:30 a.m. during the Brahma Muhurta. The couple then proceeded to the temple’s sanctum sanctorum and conducted Jalabhishek.

Check Out The Twitter Post Here –

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma at the Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga Temple in Ujjain.@AnushkaSharma and @imVkohli

says we came here to offer prayers and had a good 'darshan' at Mahakaleshwar temple.#ViratKohli #AnushkaSharma pic.twitter.com/OuvQLPEX6X — Rahul Sisodia (@Sisodia19Rahul) March 4, 2023

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh: Actor Anushka Sharma & Cricketer Virat Kohli visit Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain. pic.twitter.com/NKl8etcVGR — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) March 4, 2023

Virat Kohli was in Indore for the third Test against Australia, completed in three days; Australia won the third Test by nine wickets. Anushka and Virat may be seen sitting together inside the Mahakaleshwar Temple in a video that has gone viral. Virat donned white, while Anushka wore a pale pink saree. With the priest sitting beside him, he appeared to be praying with his head down. Then, the priest comes in and speaks to him.

