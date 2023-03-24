Parineeti Chopra is one of the finest and most admired actresses and performing artistes in the Hindi entertainment industry. The actress has been doing a terrific work in the entertainment industry in all these years. With her versatile work, she’s managed to grab attention of one and all for one for all the good reasons. Although her last few movies didn’t do as well as she would have liked to in movies, she’s hopeful of doing better for herself going forward. This time however, she’s grabbed the limelight for quite a surprising reason.

Ever since the time she was spotted with AAP MP Raghav Chadha, it sparked dating rumours between the two. But hey, what is the reality? As per the latest media reports in India Today and Times Of India, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are in reality just good friends and not dating. As of now, an official statement from both Parineeti and Raghav us awaited. The two of them had dinner at Westin hotel in Goregaon on Wednesday night post which they had dinner at a restaurant in Bandra on Thursday. Parineeti was seen dressed in black casual wear whereas Raghav was seen wearing a formal shirt and pant. Reports reveal that the two of them earlier studied together at London School Of Economics and have been friends for a long time now. They also follow each other on Instagram.

