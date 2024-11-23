Ashnoor Kaur’s film debut to happen with ‘Kisko Pata Tha’ alongside Akshay Oberoi & Aadil Khan

Young actress Ashnoor Kaur is all set to make her debut as a child actor in the upcoming film Kisko Tha Pata. The film, which features Akshay Oberoi and Aadil Khan in key roles, is scheduled to premiere on Zee Cinema on November 25.

Taking to social media, Ashnoor shared the official poster of the film, giving fans a glimpse of her new role. The poster portrays her in a serious look, seemingly in a dilemma, hinting at an intense storyline. Akshay Oberoi’s character is shown in formal attire, wearing a suit and glasses, while Aadil Khan is seen sporting a rugged appearance, complete with biker jackets and motorcycles.

The movie’s trailer is set to release on November 26, a day after its television premiere. Directed with a focus on storytelling and character depth, the film seems to explore compelling dynamics between the three lead characters.

Ashnoor, who has gained recognition for her performances in television shows, is transitioning to films with this project. Sharing her excitement, she expressed gratitude for the opportunity to work alongside seasoned actors like Akshay and Aadil.

The film is part of Zee Cinema’s lineup of festive releases and will be available for viewing just in time for Christmas. It aims to connect with audiences through a mix of drama, action, and heartfelt moments.

Fans of Ashnoor, Akshay, and Aadil are eagerly waiting to see what the trio brings to the screen in this intriguing project. With the trailer release around the corner, anticipation is building for Kisko Tha Pata and its television debut.