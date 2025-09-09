Baaghi 4 Box Office Collection Day 4: Tiger Shroff’s film reaches 35 crores

Baaghi 4 Box Office Collection Day 4: Tiger Shroff, Sanjay Dutt, and Harnaaz Sandhu starrer Baaghi 4 has collected a total net collection of 35.50 crores in India in the first four days after its release. However, on Monday, the film’s earnings saw a huge drop, and it could earn only 4.25 crores. The total earnings of the weekend were 31.25 crores, which includes 12 crores on the first day, 9.25 crores on the second day, and 10 crores on the third day.

The film’s budget is around 80 crores, which includes both production and marketing. But despite not even recovering the cost from the theater yet, the makers have already come into profit. In fact, the film has earned around 92 crores from digital, satellite, and music rights. Amazon Prime Video has paid 50 crores for digital rights, Zee Cinema has bought TV rights, and T-Series has bought music rights. The film has proved profitable for the producers since day one.

The story of the film is inspired by the Tamil film Ainthu Ainthu Ainthu (2013). In this, Tiger Shroff’s character Ronnie survives a terrible train accident, but loses his memory. The story gradually takes the form of suspense, psychological thrill, and a mysterious love story.

This week, Baaghi 4 is competing with Hollywood horror film The Conjuring: Last Rites and Vivek Agnihotri’s The Bengal Files. Among these, The Conjuring is attracting more viewers and is leading at the box office.

Although the earnings of the first weekend have been decent, this figure is slightly less than the previous films of the Baaghi franchise. Now all eyes are on the weekdays to see how strongly the film stands and how much it earns in the long run.

Stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com for more updates!