Actor Pankaj Tripathi has probably received one of the most enviable but deserving surges in popularity and love from the industry and audiences alike. For the past few years now, Tripathi has almost become a household name owing to his iconic roles in several OTT shows and films which include the likes of Mirzapur, Kaagaz to Ludo, Criminal Justice franchise and several others.

A few months ago, Tripathi had the ambitious biopic, Main ATAL Hoon released where he played the titular role of Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Now, as the film is all set for a digital release on Zee5, we got into an exclusive conversation with the actor, where he asked him if any specific scenes were rewarding to perform and if he saw any similarities between himself and the late great former Prime Minister while prepping for it.

Were there any specific scenes or dialogues that you found especially challenging or rewarding to perform?

Every time I portrayed Atal Ji in scenes or dialogues, it felt like a thrilling ride with ups and downs. It was challenging to mimic his speech and intelligence, but it was immensely satisfying when I could bring his character to life on screen. I especially enjoyed the parts where he mesmerized the nation with his speeches or handled difficult diplomatic situations with ease. Being a part of such an important role in Indian history was deeply fulfilling, and I dedicated myself completely to honoring his legacy.

Did you find any similarities between yourself and Atal Bihari Vajpayee while preparing for the role? What are those?

While I was preparing for the role, I came to know that Atal Ji and I think alike about life. We both love literature and reading. I really how he’s practical and humble. I want to be like that too because being humble and willing to learn makes someone truly strong. His way of handling tough political situations with honesty inspires me a lot. Because of him, I’ve stopped holding onto grudges these days. Our shared passion for literature has also deepened my admiration for his wisdom and perspective on various aspects of life. It’s incredible how a person’s principles and values can resonate so deeply with another, even across different generations.