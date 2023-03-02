A big and important update is coming in for all fans and admirers ladies and gentlemen.

As per the latest media reports in NDTV Movies, Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri Khan has been named in a police case. Reports reveal that a Mumbai man has alleged that he was misled by her advertisement for a real estate company post which he booked an apartment which he never really received. Kirat Jaswant Shah alleges that the company, for which Gauri Khan is brand ambassador, took Rs 86 lakh from him for an apartment in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, but didn’t hand it over in 2016, as promised to him.

The apartment was at Sushant Golf City.

