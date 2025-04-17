Gauri Khan-owned restaurant ‘Torii’ issues statement after YouTuber’s ‘fake paneer’ test goes viral

Mumbai-based restaurant Torii has responded to a recent viral video that raised questions about the composition of its paneer dish. The eatery, co-owned by Gauri Khan, became part of a trending conversation after a content creator conducted food quality tests across several celebrity-owned establishments.

YouTuber Sarthak Sachdeva posted a video this week in which he visited multiple restaurants in Mumbai and used an iodine tincture to examine paneer served at each location. As part of the process, he removed external layers from the dishes, rinsed the paneer, and then applied drops of iodine to observe any changes.

According to the video, most samples did not show any visible reaction. However, the paneer served at Torii reportedly turned a darker shade when tested, prompting online users to raise questions. The content creator reacted strongly to the result in the video, adding to the social media attention.

In response, Torii addressed the claims in the video’s comment section. The restaurant stated, “The iodine test reflects the presence of starch, not the authenticity of the paneer. As the dish contains soy-based ingredients, this reaction is expected. We stand by the purity of our paneer and the integrity of our ingredients at Torii.”

Sachdeva later replied with a light-hearted comment, easing the tone of the discussion. The video and its aftermath have sparked conversations around testing methods and the interpretation of such results.

Located in Bandra’s Pali Hill, Torii offers a pan-Asian menu and has built a steady following. While the restaurant team has responded, Gauri Khan has yet to comment publicly. The video continues to attract attention, highlighting the ongoing interest in food quality at celebrity-backed venues.