A big update is coming in for all fans and admirers of Salman Khan.

Its been quite some time now that Salman Khan has been given death threats. It all started when Salman Khan and his father received a letter many years back which reportedly had in it written, “Moosewala jaisa kar dunga…”. Ever since then, security has been beefed up around the actor and his fans too have been worried about him. And now, the latest update as per media reports in News 18 is that Salman Khan has received a new threat email. Reports reveal that that an FIR has been lodged against gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, Goldie Brar and Rohit Brar for threatening Salman Khan through e-mail. Salman Khan received a threat mail, post which the FIR was lodged at Bandra Police station under sections 506 (2), 120 (B) and 34 of IPC. Security has been beefed up outside Salman’s residence in Mumbai. Reports reveal that refers to a recent interview that Bishnoi gave from Tihar jail, where he claimed that his life mission was to bump off the actor.

