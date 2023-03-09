Today marks a really sad day for the Indian entertainment industry as one of its finest performing artistes aka Satish Kaushik is unfortunately no more. He was one of the finest actors and directors around and well, when it came to pulling off special comedy roles, he’s truly been a pioneer and a legend in the true sense of the term. Reports in the media early reported and suggested that the actor unfortunately passed away after a heart attack. Ever since the news update came out, all his fans and admirers have been extremely upset and sad because of the heartbreaking development.

The post-mortem report of the actor’s death is now complete. As per the latest update in ANI, the post-mortem procedure is complete. The initial report suggests that there was no injury mark over the body. Reports also suggest that the cause of death is said to be cardiac arrest.

Well, here’s hoping and praying that his family gets the strength and courage to bear with his shattering loss. Our sincere condolences to the entire family of the lost soul and may the departed soul rest in peace. For updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com