Bigg Boss OTT 3: Armaan Malik’s Wives, Payal Or Kritika – Who’s More Popular?

Bigg Boss OTT 3, hosted by Anil Kapoor, is creating waves on social media with its potential lineup of contestants. Among them is Armaan Malik, a popular YouTuber known for his channel, Malik Vlogs, which has an incredible 7.67 million subscribers. Armaan Malik, better known as Sandeep Singh, brings his online reputation and a unique family dynamic to the reality show.

After marrying Payal in 2011 and welcoming their kid, Chirayu Malik, Armaan married Kritika, Payal’s best friend, in 2018. The family had problems. This action produced a split, leading to separation, although Payal later reconciled with Armaan and welcomed Kritika into their family. Their unique partnership gained attention when Armaan revealed that both spouses were pregnant in 2022, bringing their family to four children: Chirayu, Tuba, Ayan, and Zaid.

After coming to attention, they were offered Bigg Boss OTT season 3. Recently, the trio has been making waves with their controversies. In a recent interview, Payal Malik shared her thoughts on Kritika Malik’s participation in Bigg Boss and said, “Kritika is not that clever; she is too simple. In a place like Bigg Boss, using your brain is important.”

To this Kritika responded, “Payal thinks I am very simple because she has never seen me making decisions individually. I am usually very calm and composed, but I can fight for my things.”

After being in controversy, Kritika has a massive fandom on Instagram with 8.5 million followers. And Payal has 6.7 million followers on Instagram.

With social media, it seems the second Wife, Kritika, is more popular than the first.