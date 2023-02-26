Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi are two of the most popular and loved actors in the country. While Akshay Kumar started his career many years back at the box office around the time of the 90s, Emraan Hashmi, on the other hand, started becoming a sensation after 2000 decade and ever since then, things have truly been wonderful and hunky-dory for him in every way. Selfiee movie marks the first union of Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi in cinemas. Although the movie has started on a good note in terms of critical reviews and good buzz, seems like the same is not getting reflected at the box office.

As per the latest media reports in Bollywood Hungama, on its second day (Saturday), the movie managed to collect only Rs 3.50 crores on Saturday. This means the total collection after two days stands at around 6 crores. With good buzz and world of mouth, here’s hoping that the movie collects more money at the box office in the next few days.

