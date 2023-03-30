Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are one of the most loved and admired couples that we have in the country. The two of them have known each other since the time they first shot for an advertisement way back in the year 2013. Ever since then, things have truly been wonderful and amazing for them at a personal and professional level. While Virat Kohli went ahead to achieve humongous heights in his career as an Indian cricketer who’s a modern-day legend, Anushka Sharma eventually became one of the finest A-lister actresses in the Indian entertainment industry. Owing to their respective busy schedules, it’s not easy for them to spend a lot of time together. But hey, when they do, they definitely manage to make the most of it and how.

One of the best things about both Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma is that they love to travel and explore different places in order to have a blast. Well, this time, Virat Kohli was seen sharing a super cute photo with wife Anushka Sharma. In the snap, they are seen crossing a bridge together and well, Virat Kohli’s heartwarming caption will melt you for real. See below folks –

Crossing all bridges of doubt and into love ❤️ 👨👩👧 pic.twitter.com/pl2P9snN2G — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) March 30, 2023

Well, absolutely amazing and super adorable, right folks? Couple goals indeed in the genuine sense of the term? Let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com