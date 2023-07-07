ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | News

Dharmendra On His Bimal Roy Connection

Dharmendra is very happy about his renewed association with the great filmmaker Bimal Roy’s family. Dharmendra’s grandson Karan is now married to Bimal Roy’s granddaughter Drishti.

Author: Subhash K Jha
07 Jul,2023 11:45:01
Dharmendra On His Bimal Roy Connection

Iconic actor Dharmendra is very happy about his renewed association with the great filmmaker Bimal Roy’s family.

Dharmendra’s grandson Karan is now married to Bimal Roy’s granddaughter Drishti.

This makes Dharmendra very happy. “Very early in my career I had the privilege of being directed by Bimalda in one of his best works Bandini. Sadly he passed away soon after and I didn’t get the chance to work with him again.But there was so much that I learnt from working with Bimalda in just one film, although the film centred around the heroine’s character.The film had many memorable songs,but none of them was filmed on me.”

Dharmendra who later went on to do many memorable films with Bimal Roy’s erstwhile assistant Hrishikesh Mukherjee , recalls how he got the Bandini role. “It was actually Bimalda’s assistant Debu Sen who recommended me to Bimalda.When I went to meet him as a nervous newcomer he put me at ease by announcing I am doing Bandini.It is one of the life-changing moments of my career.”

About The Author
Subhash K Jha

Subhash K. Jha is a veteran Indian film critic, journalist based in Patna, Bihar. He is currently film critic with leading daily The Times of India, Firstpost, Deccan chronicle and DNA News, besides TV channels Zee News and News18 India.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
“There’s Nothing Dharamji Would Like Better Than To See His Two Families Unite In His Lifetime”
“There’s Nothing Dharamji Would Like Better Than To See His Two Families Unite In His Lifetime”
Fan Frenzy For Sunny Deol Surpasses All Expectations, Dharmendra Reacts
Fan Frenzy For Sunny Deol Surpasses All Expectations, Dharmendra Reacts
Good News: ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ first look to be out tomorrow on Karan Johar’s birthday
Good News: ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ first look to be out tomorrow on Karan Johar’s birthday
The Art Of Multitasking: Bollywood Celebrities Who Are Politicians
The Art Of Multitasking: Bollywood Celebrities Who Are Politicians
Satyaprem Ki Katha: Kartik Aaryan shares big update, Dharmendra showers blessings
Satyaprem Ki Katha: Kartik Aaryan shares big update, Dharmendra showers blessings
Exclusive: Rakesh Bedi joins Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon’s robot rom com
Exclusive: Rakesh Bedi joins Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon’s robot rom com
Latest Stories
Power Couple Nakuul Mehta And Jankee Make For A Romantic Pair; Check Pics
Power Couple Nakuul Mehta And Jankee Make For A Romantic Pair; Check Pics
Prabhas and Deepika Padukone’s starrer Project K trailer to be launched At San Diego Comic-Con
Prabhas and Deepika Padukone’s starrer Project K trailer to be launched At San Diego Comic-Con
Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘nose surgery’ in US is a hoax, say reports
Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘nose surgery’ in US is a hoax, say reports
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: OMG! Maan to fall off the stairs
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: OMG! Maan to fall off the stairs
Samridhi Shukla is a great friend and a pure soul: Farman Haider
Samridhi Shukla is a great friend and a pure soul: Farman Haider
Bombay HC allows Sameer Wankhede to add ‘new grounds’ to Aryan Khan’s drug case
Bombay HC allows Sameer Wankhede to add ‘new grounds’ to Aryan Khan’s drug case
Read Latest News