Dharmendra On Reuniting With Sriram Raghavan

The legendary Dharmendra feels rejuvenated as an actor after the pan-global success of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

“Logon ko film aur mera kaam donon bahot pasand aaya hai. In fact the audience has liked everyone in the film.I am lucky to be part of such a successful film. When Karan Johar offered me the part I immediately liked what I had to do. It may not be a lot of screen time. But my characters impacts the entire story.”

Offers have once again started pouring in. But the one project that Dharamji has selected after Rocky Aur Rani…is Ikkis with director Sriram Raghavan.

Says the emotional actor, “I was in tears when I heard about the brave soldier Arun Khetarpal who died at the age of 21 in the Battle of Basantar during the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971. Is 21 an age to die?! I play the soldier’s father M L Khetarpal who was a brigadier in the army. Amitabh’s grandson Agastya Nanda is cast as Arun Khetarpal. I am especially happy to be part of this film as it honours a Paramvir Chakra winning soldier.”

Dharmendra has earlier played an army soldier in Ramanand Sagar’s Lalkar in the 1970s.

“Getting into a soldier’s uniform even for a role is very empowering. Ikkis brings me and Sriram Raghavan together again. I worked with him when he made Johnny Gaddaar in 2007. After that he made quite a few talked-abut films like Badlapur and Andhadhun. But somehow we never got around to working together again until now.Har cheez ka ek waqt hota hai.”