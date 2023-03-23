It is no hidden secret that Diljit Dosanjh and Kangana Ranaut don’t really get along very well with each other. It all started when Kangana Ranaut and Diljit Dosanjh openly lashed out at each other on social media and engaged in war of words on social media.

Ever since then, Kangana Ranaut and Diljit Dosanjh have both been quiet on the matter. However, recently, Kangana Ranaut targeted the Punjabi singer after the Punjab Police launched a crackdown on radical Sikh preacher and Khalistan supporter Amritpal Singh and his aides. Ever since then, Diljit Dosanjh has been quiet on the matter. This time however, as per reports in TOI, Diljit Dosanjh took to social media to share a story by allegedly reacting to the same and wrote,

“May my Punjab remain prosperous.” The singer-actor, however didn’t react directly to Kangana’s words.

