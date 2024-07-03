Disha Patani responds to the curiosity about her ‘PD’ tattoo; fans think it is ‘Prabhas & Disha’

Actor Disha Patani is currently raking in all the love she is getting for her short but impactful role in the film, Kalki 2898 AD. Her sequence with Prabhas is being loved a lot.

But as is the case with the actor, she is usually in the news for her personal life a lot more than her work, she was at the center of a conversation yet again.

She recently made an appearance and what caught the attention of paparazzi and the fans as well is a ‘PD’ tattoo on her hand. Fans immediately started storming on social media assuming that the PD suggested it is ‘Prabhas & Disha’.

Usually, Patani doesn’t respond to rumors or speculation but this time around, she was quick to do so, as she went on to share the image on her Instagram account and even went on to address the curiosity surrounding the image. Her caption read, “Amused to see so much curiosity around my tattoo! discover what the joy is all about! #cloudnine.”

This piqued the interest of fans even more and some of them seemed certain that it is Prabhas & Disha.

Nevertheless, it remains a mystery as of now and both Prabhas and Patani have a stacked line-up up of films ahead to look forward to, where Patani right away has Welcome to the Jungle up for release in December 2024.