Ekta Kapoor gets honoured with International Emmy Directorate Award, deets inside

In a momentous occasion, Ekta Kapoor, the prolific producer, is set to receive the prestigious Directorate Award at the upcoming International Emmy Awards. Scheduled for November 20 in New York, this special honour will recognize Ekta’s outstanding contributions to the entertainment industry. The announcement was made by Ekta Kapoor herself on her Instagram, where she expressed her overflowing humility and exhilaration. She mentioned that this award holds a special place in her heart, signifying a journey that goes beyond mere work.

Ekta Kapoor has been a trailblazer in the Indian entertainment industry, and this award marks her representation on a global platform. In her Instagram post, she noted how television has been her compass for self-discovery, especially as a woman crafting stories for women. This accolade empowers her to stand for women’s achievements on the global stage.

Notably, Ayushmann Khurrana, the actor renowned for films like “Dream Girl 2,” showed his support for Ekta Kapoor’s achievement by liking her post and leaving a heart emoji in the comments.

Bruce L. Paisner, President & CEO of the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, shared his thoughts on the recognition, stating, “Ekta R. Kapoor has built Balaji into one of India’s foremost entertainment players with market leadership in the television content industry reaching mass audiences across India and South Asia with their long-running series and OTT platform. We look forward to honouring her remarkable career and influence on the television industry with our Directorate Award.” As quoted by NDTV.

This esteemed award is a testament to Ekta Kapoor’s enduring impact on the world of television and her invaluable contributions to the industry, both in India and on the global stage.