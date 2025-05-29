EXCLUSIVE: ‘A Mother is Made, Not Born’ – Kajol reveals the real meaning of being a mother at the trailer launch

A question asked by IWMBuzz’s journalist Komal Vishwakarma, “Motherhood’s meaning has changed, from your vision what is the meaning of being a mother and becoming a mother? Was answered by Kajol very deeply and simply.

Kajol’s answer was,

“Maybe there will be changes in society, but for me, the meaning of mother has not changed. A mother is made, not born. When you put your child’s well-being above society, when you go to every extent for his well-being, then you become a mother. Maa jaisi thi, woh hai aur waise hi rahegi. Maa’s definition can never change.”

Kajol on motherhood

The trailer of the film Maa, directed by Vishal Furia, released on Thursday and Kajol is seen in her most powerful avatar till date. The film is a mythological horror, in which Kajol is playing the role of a mother who takes the form of Kali herself to save her daughter from a dangerous curse.

The film begins with Kajol passing through a dense forest with her daughter. The daughter is having period pains and Kajol says that we will wait for a while, everything will be fine. But then a mysterious shadow hits the window of their car and they have to go to a mysterious place Chandanpur, where a horrifying story begins.

Soon Kajol finds out that there is a cursed tree there, where evil spirits are believed to reside. Ronit Roy’s character reveals that many girls have disappeared there in the last few months. A shocked Kajol says, “Main apni beti ko kisi ke shraap ki bali nahi banne dungi.”

In the Lead Role, we see Kajol and Ronit Roy, Indraneil Sengupta, Jitin Gulati, and Kherin Sharma in other cast.

Directed by Vishal Furia Producer produced by Ajay Devgn, and Jyoti Subbarayan, the screenplay is written by Saiwyn Quadras

Maa will be released in theatres on June 27.

This film is not just a horror story but an epic of the power of motherhood, the struggle against fear, and the immortal spirit of a mother. Maa will scare the audience as well as make them emotional. This avatar of Kajol is no less than a surprise for her fans.

“The form of a mother is the greatest form of power and Kajol has brought that form alive on screen.”