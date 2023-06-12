ADVERTISEMENT
Exclusive: Avanish Pandey joins the cast of Pankaj Tripathi starrer Main Atal Hoon

Avanish Pandey who is known for his work in projects like Breathe: Into the Shadows, Aiyaary, and Basement Company, roped in for Pankaj Tripathi starrer Main Atal Hoon

Author: Manisha Suthar
12 Jun,2023 10:49:33
Talented actor Avanish Pandey, who is known for his work in projects like Breathe: Into the Shadows, Aiyaary, and Basement Company, is gearing up for his new film. IWMBuzz.com has learnt that the actor will join the cast of the upcoming movie Main Atal Hoon.

The movie will revolve around the life and political career of India’s beloved leader, Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who was a politician, poet, gentleman, and statesman. Main Atal Hoon features Pankaj Tripathi portraying former PM Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Helmed by National Award-winning director Ravi Jadhav and written by Utkarsh Naithani, the film will hit the theatres in December 2023. The music for the film is composed by Salim-Sulaiman with lyrics by Sameer, while Sonu Nigam rendered the vocals for the motion video announcement.

As per reports in the media, Main Atal Hoon is presented by Bhanushali Studios Limited and Legend Studios and produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Sandeep Singh, Sam Khan, and Kamlesh Bhanushali in association with 70MM Talkies and co-produced by Zeeshan Ahmad and Shivv Sharma.

We buzzed Avanish, he confirmed the news with us.

Keep reading IWMBuzz.com for more exclusive updates.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

