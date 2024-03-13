Exclusive: Chunky Panday in Baby Do Die Do produced by Huma Qureshi and Saqib Saleem

Chunky Panday, who is known for his epic comic timing in projects like Apna Sapna Money Money, Housefull, Tirchhi Topiwale, Yeh Hai Mumbai Meri Jaan, has bagged a new film. As per a credible source, Chunky will be seen in upcoming movie Baby Do Die Do. The movie is produced by Huma Qureshi and Saqib Saleem’s production house; Elemen3 Entertainment and it is directed by Nachiket Samant.

Baby Do Die Do promises to be an exhilarating rollercoaster ride, blending elements of romance, comedy, and drama. With Huma Qureshi and Saqib Saleem at the helm, audiences can expect a delightful concoction of emotions, coupled with rib-tickling moments and heartfelt performances. The film is poised to captivate viewers with its refreshing storyline and engaging narrative.

We buzzed Chunky, but did not get through to him.

We reached out to the producer, but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.

Also Read: Sargun Mehta’s upcoming film with Gippy Grewal, ‘Jatt Nuu Chudail Takri’ is all set for its star-studded grand premiere in Mumbai!

Also Read: Biggest announcement of this year! Salman Khan to join hands with director A.R. Murugadoss and producer Sajid Nadiadwala! Releasing on EID 2025!