Exclusive: Kanwaljit Singh joins Huma Qureshi and Sunny Singh in Single Salma

Kanwaljit Singh who has entertained the masses in movies like Raazi, Rustom, Happy Bhag Jayegi, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, and Bang Bang, has bagged a new movie. IWMBuzz.com has exclusively learnt that the actor will be seen in upcoming drama-comedy titled Single Salma.

The movie is produced by Huma Qureshi and Saqib Saleem’s production house; Elemen3 Entertainment, Viacom18 Studios and Lalaland Entertainment and it is directed by Nachiket Samant.

As per reports, “Huma Qureshi is going to star in Single Salma. However, on contrary to the reports doing rounds of the other cast. Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety fame actor Sunny Singh will be headlining the project along with Huma and Shreyas Talpade will be seen making a special appearance for the same.”

We buzzed Kanwaljit, he confirmed the news and said, “I am playing Huma’s father in the film. What I liked was using the local dialect in the film for my character.”

We reached out to the producer, but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.

Also Read: Sargun Mehta’s upcoming film with Gippy Grewal, ‘Jatt Nuu Chudail Takri’ is all set for its star-studded grand premiere in Mumbai!

Also Read: Biggest announcement of this year! Salman Khan to join hands with director A.R. Murugadoss and producer Sajid Nadiadwala! Releasing on EID 2025!