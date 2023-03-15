Keeya Khanna, who is known for her work in the Punjabi film industry, has bagged a new movie. As per a reliable source, the actress, who has entertained masses in projects like Marriage Da Garriage, Chal Bhaag, Punjabian Da King, Yaar Anmulle 2, Dakuan da Munda, will be seen in Aditya Roy Kapur, and Mrunal Thakur’s upcoming crime thriller ‘Gumraah’.

Helmed by debutant director Vardhan Ketkar, ‘Gumraah’ is being produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and Murad Khetani’s Cine1 Studios. Based on true events, the crime thriller features Aditya in a double role for the very first time in two completely different avatars. Mrunal on the other hand will be seen playing a cop. Ronit Roy is also a part of the cast.

