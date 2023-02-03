Anushka Sharma, the young child artist, who has entertained the masses in projects like Molkki and Naagin 6, has bagged a new movie. The girl will be seen in an upcoming movie Tera Kya Hoga Lovely which was earlier named ‘Unfair & Lovely’.

This project will be directed by Balwinder Singh Janjua and the team is currently shooting in Haryana for the same. We earlier exclusively reported about Pavan Malhotra, Veer Batheja, and Shruti Panwar (Ulfat) being part of the project.

Apart from these actors, Rajendra Gupta, Meghna Malik, and Karan Kundrra are also an integral part of the upcoming film.

We buzzed Anushka’s mother but could not get through to her.

