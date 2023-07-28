ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | News

Exclusive: Muskuraane Ki Vajah Tum Ho fame Tanvi Malhara roped in for John Abraham starrer Vedaa

Tanvi Malhara, who is known for playing female protagonist role Katha in Colors TV’s Muskuraane Ki Vajah Tum Ho, joins the cast of film Vedaa. The film was announced by Nikkhil’s production house, which is also led by Monisha Advani and Madhu Bhojwani.

Author: Manisha Suthar
28 Jul,2023 16:45:42
Exclusive: Muskuraane Ki Vajah Tum Ho fame Tanvi Malhara roped in for John Abraham starrer Vedaa 838616

Tanvi Malhara, who rose to fame after playing female protagonist role Katha in Colors TV’s Muskuraane Ki Vajah Tum Ho, has bagged a new movie. IWMBuzz.com has exclusively learnt that the actress will be seen in the John Abraham starrer movie Vedaa. The film was announced by Nikkhil’s production house, which is also led by Monisha Advani and Madhu Bhojwani. It stars Sharvari Wagh who was last seen in ‘Bunty Aur Babli 2’.

‘Vedaa’ is an action film, and John’s character will be playing a mentor to Sharvari, and it promises some high-octane moments. Nikkhil and John are set to team up again after ‘Batla House’. Nikhil will be directing John in a film titled ‘Vedaa’, the shoot of which kick-started on June 20, in Rajasthan.

We buzzed the actress but did not get revert.

Keep reading IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.

Also Read: Exclusive: Sumeet Vyas and Aaditi S Pohankar in Rose Audio Visuals and Applause Entertainment’s next Blinded

Also Read: Exclusive: Tanuj Virwani to play a lead in Kavya Motion Pictures and Applause Entertainment’s next web series

Also Read: I guess I’m living the dream I’ve always dreamt of” Says director Atlee replying to Shah Rukh Khan as he expressed his gratitude for ‘Jawan’

Also Read: Exclusive: Celebrated Marathi actors Aishwarya Narkar and Kshitee Jog join the cast of Rajan Shahi’s Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si for Star Plus

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Vedaa: Tamannaah Bhatia joins hands with Nikkhil Advani and John Abraham 833682
Vedaa: Tamannaah Bhatia joins hands with Nikkhil Advani and John Abraham
Exclusive: Ashish Vidyarthi bags John Abraham starrer Vedaa 833051
Exclusive: Ashish Vidyarthi bags John Abraham starrer Vedaa
Auto Draft 828981
”What I like about Tehran the most, the action is very real,” says Manushi Chhillar talking about her upcoming film ‘Tehran’
Jacqueline Fernandez and John Abraham come together, what's happening? 807844
Jacqueline Fernandez and John Abraham come together, what’s happening?
RIP Pamela Chopra: Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar, Aryan Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif, John Abraham and others pay final respect 799261
RIP Pamela Chopra: Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar, Aryan Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif, John Abraham and others pay final respect
Confirmed: John Abraham Has Quit Sajid Khan’s Film 798202
Confirmed: John Abraham Has Quit Sajid Khan’s Film
Latest Stories
Anupamaa Fame Rupali Ganguly Styles In Ethnic Glow; Calls Her Imperfectly Perfect 838560
Anupamaa Fame Rupali Ganguly Styles In Ethnic Glow; Calls Her Imperfectly Perfect
Seattle Orcas cruises to victory in MPL 2023 Qualifier, securing spot in final 838594
Seattle Orcas cruises to victory in MPL 2023 Qualifier, securing spot in final
Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan: Protima gets emotional during Neerja's Haldi 838547
Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan: Protima gets emotional during Neerja’s Haldi
Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Sanjot works as a cook to solve Brar family’s financial woes 838578
Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Sanjot works as a cook to solve Brar family’s financial woes
Bholaa Shankar Scoop: Chiranjeevi did not charge any fee for his role [Reports] 838518
Bholaa Shankar Scoop: Chiranjeevi did not charge any fee for his role [Reports]
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Karan's unexpected encounter with Srishti creates tension 838561
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Karan’s unexpected encounter with Srishti creates tension
Read Latest News