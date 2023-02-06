Navigate

Exclusive: SK Palwal to feature in Nikkhil Advani’s film Mat Chuko Pahlwan

SK Palwal will be seen in the Nikkhil Advani film Mat Chuko Pahlwan.

Actor SK Palwal, who was earlier known as Sunil Kumar Palwal will be part of Nikkhil Advani’s banner Emmay Entertainment’s upcoming film titled Mat Chuko Pahlwan. The film is being directed by Saurabh Shukla.

The film will have Jitendra Kumar playing the lead in which he will play the role of an athlete.

We at IWMBuzz.com reported exclusively about seasoned actress Shriya Pilgaonkar, Kiran Bhargava, Kiran Khoje, Saurabh Nayyar joining the cast of the film as the integral characters. If you have missed reading it, you can take a glance of it here.

Exclusive: Shriya Pilgaonkar joins Jitendra Kumar in Nikkhil Advani’s film Mat Chuko Pahlwan

Now we hear of SK Palwal joining the cast. Palwal will be seen in the upcoming Amazon Prime series Bambai Meri Jaan. He was recently seen in Disney+ Hotstar series Kabhi Aar Kabhi Paar.

We buzzed Palwal but did not get through to him.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.

