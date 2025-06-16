Exclusive: Tarun Mansukhani On Directing Housefull 5 –“It’s The Biggest Project I’ve Ever Taken On”

Tarun Mansukhani, who made his directorial debut with Dostana in 2008, is back with his biggest project yet Housefull 5. Known for his light-hearted storytelling, Tarun is now stepping into the comedy thriller space with one of Bollywood’s most popular franchises.

Speaking about his excitement, Tarun says, “Very very excited, honestly! Housefull 5 is the biggest and most ambitious project I’ve ever undertaken. Bringing together such a massive ensemble is both a challenge and a creative opportunity. There’s a kind of madness that comes with a film like this, and I’ve embraced it.”

Looking back at his journey from Dostana to Housefull 5, Tarun feels his approach to direction has evolved. “When I directed Dostana, I was still discovering my voice. Over the years, my process has matured. I listen more, rehearse differently, and approach scenes with a stronger understanding. For Housefull 5, I had to unlearn and relearn to match the scale and tone of the franchise while still bringing my own vision.”

Balancing comedy with thriller is not easy, but Tarun aimed for a fine balance. “The stakes must feel urgent, but the humour must never feel out of place. We tried to ground the emotional arcs while letting the comedy spiral into chaos.”

On being part of the franchise, Tarun says, “It’s rare to enter a franchise with such a loyal fan base and success. What excited me was the chance to honour that legacy while also pushing boundaries. We’re not doing ‘more of the same’, we’re scaling it up in a way that feels earned.”

Talking about the big ensemble cast, Tarun shares, “There’s no real secret. Just clarity, understanding and a lot of preparation. You have to respect every actor’s process and guide them towards a unified tone. Open communication and laughter helped us build that synergy.”

Tarun also reflects on his early days as an assistant director. “My time assisting on Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham gave me a strong foundation in cinema, staging, scale, and emotional grammar. Those lessons have stayed with me.”

When asked if there was any special moment from the shoot, Tarun smiles and says, “There is, but I’ll share that after the release in the success interview, hopefully!”

For the audience, he sums up Housefull 5 in one word: “Mayhem in the best, most entertaining, and unpredictable way possible.”

Housefull 5, starring a grand ensemble is under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

Stay tuned for more updates only on IWMBuzz.com.