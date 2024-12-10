Fans Applaud Shreyas Talpade For His Hindi Dubbing In Pushpa 2, Actor Pens A Gratitude Note

Pushpa 2: The Rule has been roaring high at the box office since the first day. Currently, the total collection is around 593.1 crore across the country. With massive love received from the audience, Pushpa 2 is breaking records as expected. Though Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna’s acting skills fulfilled fans’ expectations, it is Shreyas Talpade who is ruling over hearts for his perfect Hindi dubbing. The actor is receiving massive love from the audience, and today, she penned a sweet gratitude note.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Shreyas shared a video sharing the amount of love and appreciation he is receiving for his role in the film. The video opens with Shreyas getting off the car and joining hands. The video shows tweets and notes for Shreyas for lending his voice. In his caption he expressed his gratitude saying, “Thank you for being my strength. Asli Fire audience aap sab ho.” The video ends with Shreyas receiving love from the audience in the theater.

A user said, “Also, @shreyastalpade1 flawlessly captures the nuances and mannerisi of the character, leaving no room for gaps. He excels as the voice of PushpaRaj. With the right combinati of casting, voice match, tonality, scripting, & direction; a Hindi dub ca excel too. #Pushpa2TheRule.”

The second said, “@shreyastalpade1 Sir, hats off to you. What a dubbing u hv done! Pushpa is nothing without u- neither flower nor fire. Aapne jaan daal di hai sir. Many many congratulations sir. Loved your voice sir. your voice is nothing but wildfire #Pushpa2TheRule.”

“I have seen many tweets on #Pushpa2TheRule #Pushpa2ThaRule @alluarjun #PushpaTheWildFire but main hero of Hindi version is apna Bhau @shreyastalpadel sir he, ” commented the third.